rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
public domain fashion illustrationpublic domain halpinartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071635/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Slipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
Slipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072650/womans-slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gown and Slipper (c. 1936) by Gwyneth King
Gown and Slipper (c. 1936) by Gwyneth King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066187/gown-and-slipper-c-1936-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain license
Luxury collection Facebook post template, original art illustration by Syrena Swanson, editable design
Luxury collection Facebook post template, original art illustration by Syrena Swanson, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23569297/image-art-collage-vintageView license
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Slipper (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071633/slipper-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077230/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Book page mockup, editable design
Book page mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072642/womans-shoe-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15202959/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Slippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Slippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071661/slippers-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071651/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071632/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license