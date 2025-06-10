rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Slipper (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Save
Edit Image
christmaschristmas paperschristmas public domain artartpublic domainclothingpaintingsphoto
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Sampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Costume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Costume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Table Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618818/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Hat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Instagram post template
Christmas sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803531/christmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Merry christmas Instagram post template
Merry christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718510/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Mitts (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Mitts (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075906/mitts-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift Instagram post template
Christmas gift Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722764/christmas-gift-instagram-post-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066425/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612739/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Season of giving Instagram post template
Season of giving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730310/season-giving-instagram-post-templateView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Crafty Christmas poster template, editable text and design
Crafty Christmas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703845/crafty-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Block from Bedspread (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Block from Bedspread (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073022/block-from-bedspread-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068147/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Secret Santa party Instagram post template
Secret Santa party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716477/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074052/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text and design
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499745/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074042/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Year end sale Instagram post template
Year end sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718576/year-end-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725982/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party planner poster template and design
Christmas party planner poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725538/christmas-party-planner-poster-template-and-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license