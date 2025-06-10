Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas paperschristmas public domain artartpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoSlipper (c. 1937) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3221 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseTable Scarf (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077571/table-scarf-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas wish list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618818/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803531/christmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMerry christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718510/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMitts (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075906/mitts-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas gift Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722764/christmas-gift-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066425/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612739/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseSeason of giving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730310/season-giving-instagram-post-templateView license"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseCrafty Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703845/crafty-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlock from Bedspread (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073022/block-from-bedspread-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068147/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseSecret Santa party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716477/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074052/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499745/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074042/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseYear end sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718576/year-end-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725982/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party planner poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725538/christmas-party-planner-poster-template-and-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license