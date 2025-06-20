rawpixel
Small Decorated Box (front view) (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Small Decorated Box (side) (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077288/small-decorated-box-side-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072949/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073631/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Side View of Guilford Painted Chest (c. 1936) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071048/side-view-guilford-painted-chest-c-1936-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072944/bandbox-design-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Linen Cuffs (1935/1942) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069290/linen-cuffs-19351942-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery (c. 1940) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085782/embroidery-c-1940-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Bandbox Design - Squirrels (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078566/bandbox-design-squirrels-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Jenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Bandbox Design - Rhino (1935/1942) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058982/bandbox-design-rhino-19351942-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Guilford Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066235/guilford-blanket-chest-c-1936-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Bandbox Design (1935/1942) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058972/bandbox-design-19351942-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Curtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license