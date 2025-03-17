Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerleafplantpatternartwatercolourdesignpublic domainSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene BuckleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2864 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11635022/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView licenseCascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseHose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217184/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower badge png element, editable aesthetic watercolor remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554477/flower-badge-png-element-editable-aesthetic-watercolor-remix-designView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117426/world-wildlife-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical border off-white background, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781695/tropical-border-off-white-background-editable-floral-designView licenseMontaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseReticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical off-white background, editable floral border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785058/tropical-off-white-background-editable-floral-border-designView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical off-white background, editable floral border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781830/tropical-off-white-background-editable-floral-border-designView licenseClock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131907/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical border off-white desktop wallpaper, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781668/tropical-border-off-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-floral-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068120/purse-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseTropical off-white background, editable floral border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781259/tropical-off-white-background-editable-floral-border-designView licenseDancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseColonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627567/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseMission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn note paper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146481/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217185/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseBook Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059236/book-cover-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license