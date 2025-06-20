Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotojarantiquecc0Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas HollowayOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3131 x 3998 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077529/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076464/pitcher-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070159/creamer-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074303/decanter-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEconomy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseBatter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license