Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Gothic picture frame
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Gothic picture frame
Tin Mirror Frame (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Gothic picture frame
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Gothic picture frame
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Gothic picture frame
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Tin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
Mirror, Framed with Wall Paper Panels, Bordered in Tin (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Nude With Mirror (1909) Instagram post template, original photography from Clarence H. White, editable design
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bulto, Santa Rita (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
