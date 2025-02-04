Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairsofaphotoSofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon SaltarOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3055 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073527/chair-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePadded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073895/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseBilliard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseTurk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077806/turks-head-cake-pan-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseMahogany Chair (1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075754/mahogany-chair-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal beanbag element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998835/minimal-beanbag-element-set-editable-designView licenseFoot Warmer (c. 1937) by James M Lawson and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074941/foot-warmer-c-1937-james-lawson-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDaybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079568/daybed-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseYellow modern sofa element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001439/yellow-modern-sofa-element-set-editable-designView licenseHepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066334/hepplewhite-chair-c-1936-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059611/cigar-store-indian-19351942-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseRocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseBlack armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989986/black-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986650/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseDulcimer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074611/dulcimer-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986655/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseGriddlecake Turner and Fork (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075072/griddlecake-turner-and-fork-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986654/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseIron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066531/iron-cellar-door-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensebest selling sofa Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039339/best-selling-sofa-facebook-post-templateView licenseSausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license