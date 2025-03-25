Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchsofaphotoSofa (c. 1937) by Bernard GussowOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3161 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086791/sofa-c-1940-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070743/secretary-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorner Wash-stand (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065249/corner-wash-stand-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseSofa (Empire) (1936) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071735/sofa-empire-1936-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064166/armchair-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086799/sofa-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072011/table-drop-leaf-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable minimal frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409591/editable-minimal-frame-mockupView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseFather playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531220/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseColonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077117/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license