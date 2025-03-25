rawpixel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Sofa (c. 1940) by Bernard Gussow
An empty room Instagram post template
Secretary (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Corner Wash-stand (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Living room sale Facebook post template
Sofa (Empire) (1936) by American 20th Century
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Industrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture design
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
Armchair (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Sofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Table (Drop-leaf) (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Editable minimal frame mockup
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Sofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wenger
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Natural joy quote poster template
Colonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Sofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
