rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Save
Edit Image
virginia public domainpatternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsornament
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Quilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076667/quilt-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563594/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520125/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Moreno
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563608/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560720/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Embroidered Picture (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
Embroidered Picture (1935/1942) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060412/embroidered-picture-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552295/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Tin Tray (c. 1937) by Victor F Muollo
Tin Tray (c. 1937) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077678/tin-tray-c-1937-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552291/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058806/applique-and-embroidered-coverlet-c-1939-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511311/png-1920s-adult-apparelView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510855/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076851/sampler-c-1937-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560710/png-antler-art-nouveauView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504168/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544461/png-arch-arched-architectureView license
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Fractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license