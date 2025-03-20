rawpixel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
An empty room Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView license
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Living room sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077674/tin-stove-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Daybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079568/daybed-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Industrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView license
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Editable minimal frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409591/editable-minimal-frame-mockupView license
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078676/bookcase-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Embroidered Sampler (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074690/embroidered-sampler-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078084/weather-vane-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531220/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Valentine (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077818/valentine-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Water Crock (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082210/water-crock-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stone Flask (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081787/stone-flask-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license