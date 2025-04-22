rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spanish Colonial Mission Bench (c. 1937) by Edward Jewett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoantique
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mission Bench (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061289/mission-bench-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064294/bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest (1937) by Edward Jewett
Chest (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073610/chest-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064896/chair-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073995/copper-kettle-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073993/copper-cauldron-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073997/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance blog banner template
Spring fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Trunk (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
Trunk (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082095/trunk-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089371/cupboard-for-corner-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Beige home decor interior mockup, editable design
Beige home decor interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076185/pa-german-wallpaper-box-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame room decor mockup, editable design
Picture frame room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086290/lock-plate-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
Wooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979804/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
"Faith, Hope and Charity": Stone Figures from Facade of Mission (1936) by Edward Jewett
"Faith, Hope and Charity": Stone Figures from Facade of Mission (1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license