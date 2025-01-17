rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotospoon
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Nordic chair Instagram post template, editable text and design
Nordic chair Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21011998/nordic-chair-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12451772/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Simplify space Instagram post template
Simplify space Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138748/simplify-space-instagram-post-templateView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599618/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082650/bench-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Chair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073559/chair-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
Art of coffee poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471027/art-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
Chest (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064931/chest-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083016/chest-drawers-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView license
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable mushroom soup mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable mushroom soup mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518773/editable-mushroom-soup-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Editable mushroom soup, food digital art
Editable mushroom soup, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518775/editable-mushroom-soup-food-digital-artView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079197/chest-drawers-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Hearty healthy recipes Instagram post template, editable text
Hearty healthy recipes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599631/hearty-healthy-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Desk (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074324/desk-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license