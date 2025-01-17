Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotospoonSpoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3305 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseNordic chair Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21011998/nordic-chair-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12451772/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Batteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138748/simplify-space-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599618/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBench (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082650/bench-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlock-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073559/chair-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseArt of coffee poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471027/art-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064931/chest-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseMaracas, Latin music background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083016/chest-drawers-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseMaracas, Latin music illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView licenseDresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074599/dresser-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mushroom soup mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518773/editable-mushroom-soup-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mushroom soup, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518775/editable-mushroom-soup-food-digital-artView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079197/chest-drawers-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseHearty healthy recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599631/hearty-healthy-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074324/desk-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license