rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spur (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
majel g claflinairplaneartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsknifeaircraft
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Flight training post template, editable social media design
Flight training post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Flatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacott
Flatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083519/flatiron-holder-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963800/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
Spur (c. 1937) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077366/spur-c-1937-goodacreFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bit (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Bit (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064345/bit-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Velvet Vest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Embroidered Velvet Vest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074695/embroidered-velvet-vest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Well Head (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Well Head (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078166/well-head-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Future job post template, editable social media design
Future job post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602259/future-job-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077339/spanish-cinch-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070033/brooch-and-earrings-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Flight map Facebook post template, editable design
Flight map Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686340/flight-map-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Iron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Iron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license