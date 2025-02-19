Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantwoodpatternartwatercolourpublic domainstampsfoodStamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3127 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSt.Patrick's sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459627/stpatricks-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. 