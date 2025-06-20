rawpixel
Steel Buckle (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Experiential learning Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView license
Folding Desk (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074921/folding-desk-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Decanter (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074303/decanter-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077529/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Science education Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872384/science-education-instagram-post-templateView license
Miniature Case (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075868/miniature-case-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Lady's Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075631/ladys-shoe-buckle-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fireback (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074796/fireback-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Teapot (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072072/teapot-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071653/small-sugar-bowl-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Rocco Navigato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077776/trivet-c-1937-rocco-navigatoFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074225/crock-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075509/jug-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Jar (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075428/jar-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView license
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077769/trivet-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680193/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decorView license
Coal Grate for Fireplace (1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073928/coal-grate-for-fireplace-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage cafe logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337307/brown-vintage-cafe-logo-template-editable-designView license
Parade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076231/parade-fire-horn-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Creamer (c. 1936) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070159/creamer-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license