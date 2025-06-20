rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Save
Edit Image
public domain wall papersfacepersonartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintings
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa aesthetic background, editable Leonardo da Vinci's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa aesthetic background, editable Leonardo da Vinci's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579826/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView license
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074335/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text and design
Art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable minimal, design
Poster mockup, editable minimal, design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202514/poster-mockup-editable-minimal-designView license
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077010/shaker-side-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Windsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Windsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078212/windsor-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Wall Effect
Wall Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566155/wall-effectView license
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border green background
Editable vintage border green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517182/editable-vintage-border-green-backgroundView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
Color Theory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542786/color-theory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076322/petit-point-embroidery-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license