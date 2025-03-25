Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageroseflowerplantpatternartwatercolorwallpublic domainStencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 758 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2586 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521262/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView licenseChair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licensePink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521434/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886311/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseChintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10790371/watercolor-arch-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077395/stencilled-wall-from-inn-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197839/watercolor-arch-window-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886371/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886404/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10790737/watercolor-arch-window-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10876175/watercolor-arch-window-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10876142/watercolor-arch-window-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074335/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10876217/watercolor-arch-window-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor arch window png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10790901/watercolor-arch-window-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Paul Farkashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077998/wall-paper-border-c-1937-paul-farkasFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436963/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage book collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162681/aesthetic-vintage-book-collage-editable-designView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633707/watercolor-red-rose-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseRed rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633716/red-rose-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseWall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license