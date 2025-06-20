rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stick Pin (c. 1937) by George Seideneck
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspinphotocc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Pin (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076419/pin-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076561/powder-horn-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Pa. German Wallpaper Box (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076185/pa-german-wallpaper-box-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076989/shaker-pin-cushion-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
Baptismal Font (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064217/baptismal-font-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077319/sofa-pillow-top-c-1937-virginia-bufanoFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Bracelet (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073173/bracelet-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Loop Earrings (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075735/loop-earrings-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073180/bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076427/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Ankle Band or Garters (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Ankle Band or Garters (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072840/ankle-band-garters-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077850/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Horse Hair Bridle (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075274/horse-hair-bridle-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Pink cloudy sky mobile wallpaper, editable pastel cloud design
Pink cloudy sky mobile wallpaper, editable pastel cloud design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9638269/pink-cloudy-sky-mobile-wallpaper-editable-pastel-cloud-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license