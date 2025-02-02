Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasehumanStoneware Jar (1937) by Richard BarnettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3016 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077471/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075566/jug-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076464/pitcher-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084863/tan-stoneware-jug-probably-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFloral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349664/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVase (1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077817/vase-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075498/jug-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseBride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640213/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077844/vase-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseBride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354728/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082208/water-cooler-probably-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license