rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotospoonantiquecc0
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Shaker Wooden Dipper (1935/1942) by Adelaide Dyball
Shaker Wooden Dipper (1935/1942) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062854/shaker-wooden-dipper-19351942-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Cherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pitcher (1937) by John Fisk
Pitcher (1937) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076431/pitcher-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076396/pie-plate-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Wooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078276/wooden-butter-stamp-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Improved Splint (c. 1940) by John Lang
Improved Splint (c. 1940) by John Lang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086104/improved-splint-c-1940-john-langFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Keys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Keys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075605/keys-john-marshall-house-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license