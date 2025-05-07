rawpixel
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075983/novelty-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Woman at field mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416330/woman-field-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Woman at field mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414716/woman-field-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075225/hitching-post-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081842/stump-speaker-bank-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079533/crystal-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView license
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080279/house-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085677/door-lock-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Online sale, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890788/online-sale-editable-flyer-templateView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Uncle Sam (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077734/toy-bank-uncle-sam-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Online sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license