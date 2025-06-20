Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultpaintingsglassSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3112 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer drinks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077514/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseChocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073716/chocolate-pitcher-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, rose watercolor stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548996/woman-line-art-rose-watercolor-stickerView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077239/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077228/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074293/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1953) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088846/crock-c-1953-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073356/candlestick-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDecanter (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074307/decanter-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075651/lamp-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (1935/1942) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069768/sugar-bowl-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license