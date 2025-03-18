rawpixel
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Autumn sale Instagram post template
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Special offer Instagram post template
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
After work party poster template
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Cocktail party poster template
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Tea love quote poster template
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Wedding invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Tea love quote Instagram story template
Toddy Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
Tea love quote Instagram post template
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Hand holding birthday cake illustration, digital art editable design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Summer drinks poster template
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Tea love quote blog banner template
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
WInter hiking tips Instagram post template
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
