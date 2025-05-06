rawpixel
Sun Dial (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Cast Iron Window Lintel (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by William Kerby
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Editable watercolor sun design element set
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Zoar Calendar (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable watercolor sun design element set
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Editable watercolor sun design element set
J.C. Brown Clock (probably 1940) by William O Fletcher
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Pottery Bank (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Editable watercolor sun design element set
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Editable watercolor sun design element set
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
PNG trapezoid shape mockup element, retro Bauhaus pattern transparent background
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Karl Joubert
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Lee Hager
