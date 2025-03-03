rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domaindrawingspaintingphotohumanantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077529/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074161/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076461/pitcher-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076459/pitcher-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075551/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Syrup Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
Syrup Jug (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071980/syrup-jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durand
Pitcher (1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076464/pitcher-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074154/cream-pitcher-c-1937-michael-miceliFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927015/png-anatomy-antique-artView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Seafood poster template
Seafood poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752951/seafood-poster-templateView license
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
Batter Pitcher (c. 1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072977/batter-pitcher-c-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Daycare logo template, editable design
Daycare logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license