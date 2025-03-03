rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsknifecoffee table
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034930/kitchen-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679377/lunch-table-aesthetic-food-aerial-view-editable-remixView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679370/fish-and-chips-with-salad-lunch-table-editable-remixView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover blog banner template
Happy passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture blog banner template, editable text
Kitchen furniture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034929/kitchen-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Kitchen furniture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034931/kitchen-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tip-table or Cant-table (1937) by William McAuley
Tip-table or Cant-table (1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077670/tip-table-cant-table-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
Kitchen furniture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731376/kitchen-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license