Table (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tavern Table (1936) by Harry Eisman
Tavern Table (1936) by Harry Eisman
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
Table (probably 1937) by George Fairbanks
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
Table (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Table (c. 1937) by Louis Annino
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss