Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourshirtpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingsTaffeta Waist (c. 1937) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3058 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWeather alerts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597203/weather-alerts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOpera Shoulder Wrap (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076012/opera-shoulder-wrap-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14072399/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseAnger management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597300/anger-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFollow your heart Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680398/follow-your-heart-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseBoost your mood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597207/boost-your-mood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseGood day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13071973/good-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075369/jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseBandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12341918/editable-womens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseBoost your career Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597745/boost-your-career-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076843/sampler-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting Costume (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077884/visiting-costume-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseGlove Shop Sign (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080045/glove-shop-sign-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace diversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598202/workplace-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066545/iron-gate-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseTeam success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598173/team-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067054/mans-suit-c-1936-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license