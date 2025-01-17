Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tablephotoTable (c. 1937) by Louis AnninoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077117/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1953) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088890/lowboy-c-1953-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077555/table-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077634/tilt-table-c-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTavern Table or Refectory Table (1935/1942) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063405/tavern-table-refectory-table-19351942-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseLuana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077099/side-chair-c-1937-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseRetro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581334/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseEbony, Marble-top Table (c. 1938) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079795/ebony-marble-top-table-c-1938-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077013/shaker-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541227/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseMarquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license