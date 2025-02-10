Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugTablecloth (c. 1937) by Florence TruelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3054 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseQuilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062093/quilt-section-patchwork-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074974/friendship-quilt-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseLining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062075/quilt-block-red-lion-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseWoven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451799/back-school-instagram-post-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061557/patchwork-quilt-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseVictorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseQuilt Block: "Audax et Fides" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062076/quilt-block-audax-fides-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseShipping orders, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseQueen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598047/christmas-eve-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license