Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainvintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpersonartwatercolorvintagedesignTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L BoydOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3332 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting Costume (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077884/visiting-costume-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseGarage sale poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650500/garage-sale-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074592/dressing-gown-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L. Boyd. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368471/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license