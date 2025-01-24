rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile (c. 1937) by Esther Martindale
Save
Edit Image
tartan patterns public domainpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorug
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Plaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Cloth (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076491/plaid-homespun-cloth-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649778/easter-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907620/easter-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650301/easter-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
Homespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075259/homespun-cloth-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Easter poster template
Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Easter crafts poster template
Easter crafts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView license
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536614/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076397/piece-handwoven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
History podcast instagram post template
History podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454911/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077025/shawl-plaid-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Fairy bread Instagram post template
Fairy bread Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536616/fairy-bread-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Textile (c. 1937) by Frank Maurer
Textile (c. 1937) by Frank Maurer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077613/textile-c-1937-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Bundle Handkerchief (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausen
Bundle Handkerchief (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070044/bundle-handkerchief-c-1936-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique poster template
Floral boutique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077610/textile-drapery-c-1937-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083764/historical-printed-textile-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089231/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license