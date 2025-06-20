Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagethreadplaneartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueThread Cutting Plane (1937) by Clarence SecorOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3176 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9907641/travel-map-iphone-wallpaper-paper-plane-illustration-editable-designView licenseFramed Flower Painting (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074958/framed-flower-painting-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVinegar Measure (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085078/vinegar-measure-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSyrup Container (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081875/syrup-container-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseFlight training post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseQuilted Silk Vest (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088662/quilted-silk-vest-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083051/childs-rocking-chair-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseEye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePerforated Scroll (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080965/perforated-scroll-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseBasket Maker's Splint Gauge (1939) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082632/basket-makers-splint-gauge-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSwamp Shoe for Horse (c. 1942) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088691/swamp-shoe-for-horse-c-1942-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseHammer Head (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080100/hammer-head-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259217/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseDrawknife (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079702/drawknife-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseOrnamental Iron Grill (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080677/ornamental-iron-grill-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259580/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseToleware Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086982/toleware-tin-tea-caddy-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseFly with us Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePainted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076207/painted-glass-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseYouth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license