Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain paper texturepublic domain linentexturesfabricpatternartvintagedesignTextiles (c. 1937) by Martha ReedOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2959 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licensePrinted Cottons (c. 1937) by Martha Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076570/printed-cottons-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1937) by Martha Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076569/printed-delaines-c-1937-martha-reedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCozy bed linen mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22115707/cozy-bed-linen-mockup-customizable-designView licenseCurtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073422/carpet-bag-c-1937-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517727/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075826/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074037/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseBlue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166789/vintage-flower-frame-spring-botanical-editable-designView licenseQuilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183348/vintage-flower-frame-spring-botanical-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074063/coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801562/architectural-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076667/quilt-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEverything hard before easy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729306/everything-hard-before-easy-facebook-post-templateView licenseCotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089215/cotton-prints-c-1940-erskine-carterFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in comfort Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035648/sleep-comfort-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403596/imageView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080258/hooked-rug-c-1938-james-vailFree Image from public domain license