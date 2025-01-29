rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textiles in Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Save
Edit Image
fabricfabric swatchlinen dresspatternpublic domain patternfabric sampletextiles patternquilt
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076694/quilt-patches-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22115707/cozy-bed-linen-mockup-customizable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Berner
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067523/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaefer-and-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Editable tapestry mockup, blanket design
Editable tapestry mockup, blanket design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788257/editable-tapestry-mockup-blanket-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Textiles Instagram post template, editable design
Textiles Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520211/textiles-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Textiles story template, editable social media design
Textiles story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523076/textiles-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Textiles blog banner template, editable design
Textiles blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523059/textiles-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license