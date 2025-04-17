rawpixel
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
School schedule planner templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670394/school-schedule-planner-templatesView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer market Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064000/summer-market-facebook-post-templateView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Senior year bucket list planner templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670547/senior-year-bucket-list-planner-templatesView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Fresh organic food Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063956/fresh-organic-food-facebook-post-templateView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074009/coral-beads-and-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Beige wrinkled paper background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840137/beige-wrinkled-paper-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Home buyer paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407618/hit-the-slopes-facebook-post-templateView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon lemon banana apple, fruits paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632527/watermelon-lemon-banana-apple-fruits-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pastel ripped notepaper element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982251/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075147/hanging-wall-shelf-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license