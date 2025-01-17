rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tablephoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077635/tilt-table-c-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Window Seat (1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Window Seat (1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078190/window-seat-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Card Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059414/card-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cabinet-top Desk Secretary (1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet-top Desk Secretary (1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073283/cabinet-top-desk-secretary-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071011/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Table (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077555/table-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071014/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Tilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphy
Tilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077630/tilt-top-table-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
Desk (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085610/desk-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Lowboy (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
Lowboy (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086286/lowboy-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581334/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
Sheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Sheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062889/sheraton-mahogany-sewing-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059283/cabinet-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license