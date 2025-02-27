Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemaroontextureartwatercolourpublic domainplatetablepaintingsTilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand CartierOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3185 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077634/tilt-table-c-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindow Seat (1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078190/window-seat-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseGrilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet-top Desk Secretary (1937) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073283/cabinet-top-desk-secretary-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071011/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseConsole Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071014/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCard Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059414/card-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseLowboy (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086286/lowboy-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830208/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085610/desk-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCabinet (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059283/cabinet-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076080/pa-german-death-certificate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePa. German Cap Box (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076045/pa-german-cap-box-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseChina Cabinet (1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065002/china-cabinet-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseTilt Top Table (c. 1937) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077637/tilt-top-table-c-1937-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseMarquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075817/marquetry-table-showing-inlay-top-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088682/sofa-1942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license