Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapercrossartwatercolorwallpublic domainpaintingssymbolTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3223 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSchool schedule planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670394/school-schedule-planner-templatesView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSenior year bucket list planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670547/senior-year-bucket-list-planner-templatesView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSummer market Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064000/summer-market-facebook-post-templateView licenseCristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlack frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7518301/black-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseCoral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074009/coral-beads-and-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFresh organic food Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063956/fresh-organic-food-facebook-post-templateView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHome buyer paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933465/travel-japan-facebook-post-templateView licensePainted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView licenseTin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077655/tin-mirror-frame-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseSmall Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licensePenitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseFish market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526960/fish-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmall Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078266/wooden-christo-painted-front-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517607/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseHand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseLake house poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476120/lake-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476146/lake-house-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075147/hanging-wall-shelf-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226670/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseLake house blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476232/lake-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal facts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527132/animal-facts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license