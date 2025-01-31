rawpixel
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable mystical art illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366860/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345175/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable lavender-themed decorative item design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595460/editable-lavender-themed-decorative-item-design-element-setView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Beauty treatment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460718/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetics Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492165/cosmetics-instagram-post-templateView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable coquette collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15252516/editable-coquette-collage-element-design-setView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492011/summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Scented candle mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9273280/scented-candle-mockup-editable-designView license
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345317/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036471/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Salt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460724/salt-scrub-massage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598347/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView license
Head of Carved Figure with Tin Crown (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060827/head-carved-figure-with-tin-crown-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rejuvenation spa Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466010/rejuvenation-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603761/cosmetics-collection-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Makeup palette, cosmetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104561/makeup-palette-cosmetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license