Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlemirrorpaintingscosmeticsphotoTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2838 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366860/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345175/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable lavender-themed decorative item design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595460/editable-lavender-themed-decorative-item-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty treatment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460718/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492165/cosmetics-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15252516/editable-coquette-collage-element-design-setView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492011/summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseScented candle mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9273280/scented-candle-mockup-editable-designView licenseSmall Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345317/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036471/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSalt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460724/salt-scrub-massage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseSmall Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licensePenetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette pink feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598347/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView licenseHead of Carved Figure with Tin Crown (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060827/head-carved-figure-with-tin-crown-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRejuvenation spa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466010/rejuvenation-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603761/cosmetics-collection-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseGrain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup palette, cosmetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104561/makeup-palette-cosmetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license