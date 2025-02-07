rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
framefolk artworkpublic domaingeometric patternsmirror paintingfolkgeometric symbolsfolk art
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Abstract patterns with geometric shapes, Greek Goddess frame remix
Abstract patterns with geometric shapes, Greek Goddess frame remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616400/abstract-patterns-with-geometric-shapes-greek-goddess-frame-remixView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
3D Ghost, editable design element remix set
3D Ghost, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381484/ghost-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Landscape study from Norway painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799265/png-art-artwork-blueView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Creative workshop Instagram story template, Greek Goddess statue
Creative workshop Instagram story template, Greek Goddess statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623019/creative-workshop-instagram-story-template-greek-goddess-statueView license
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074009/coral-beads-and-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, realistic wall decor, customizable design
Picture frame mockup, realistic wall decor, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182505/picture-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decor-customizable-designView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Geometric pattern mockup, customizable design
Geometric pattern mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21488752/geometric-pattern-mockup-customizable-designView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Creative workshop Instagram post template, Greek Goddess statue
Creative workshop Instagram post template, Greek Goddess statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605219/creative-workshop-instagram-post-template-greek-goddess-statueView license
Mirror, Framed with Wall Paper Panels, Bordered in Tin (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Mirror, Framed with Wall Paper Panels, Bordered in Tin (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080607/image-paper-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Insectarium Instagram post template, editable patterned design
Insectarium Instagram post template, editable patterned design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848837/insectarium-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Ruger Donoho's flower painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Ruger Donoho's flower painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800535/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Painting collection editable blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Painting collection editable blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050255/image-frame-sticker-artView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Creative workshop blog banner template, Greek Goddess statue
Creative workshop blog banner template, Greek Goddess statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623229/creative-workshop-blog-banner-template-greek-goddess-statueView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license