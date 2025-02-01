rawpixel
Tobacco Box Cover (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Floating box editable mockup, realistic object
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12153218/floating-box-editable-mockup-realistic-objectView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074939/foot-warmer-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077767/trivet-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Reel (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081244/reel-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Woodcarving (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078253/woodcarving-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075929/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Hide Covered Trunk (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075214/hide-covered-trunk-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Desk Box (c. 1937) by Mario De Ferrante
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074326/desk-box-c-1937-mario-ferranteFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Neckerchief (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075941/neckerchief-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Knife Box (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075614/knife-box-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148435/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077980/wall-paper-border-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722133/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Sewing Box (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076924/sewing-box-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148628/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license