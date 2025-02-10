rawpixel
Tin Tray (c. 1937) by Victor F Muollo
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Secretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Editable flyer mockup design
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Moreno
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Pa. German Hutch Table (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Folding Desk (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Shaker Three Slat Titlting Chair (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Woodcarving (c. 1938) by Victor F Muollo
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
