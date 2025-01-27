Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsinkcoffee tableToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1046 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3900 x 3399 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073644/childs-desk-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076890/secretary-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074322/desk-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541227/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseIron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066539/iron-bank-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (probably 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065436/desk-probably-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseBook and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887770/book-and-coffee-png-education-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseStylish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438447/stylish-instagram-post-templateView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license