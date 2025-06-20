Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain vintage illustration canpublic domaintolewareartvintagedesignillustrationbotanicalToleware Tin Cannister (1937) by Donald HumphreyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3159 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086983/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086968/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595258/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086985/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970426/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Crock (1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073255/butter-crock-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-motivation letter Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18831138/self-motivation-letter-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseToleware Teapot (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063550/toleware-teapot-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote instagram story template, vintage flower illustration, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609757/imageView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote instagram post template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609586/imageView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063549/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723637/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081994/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408140/nature-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063556/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732193/save-the-birds-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote presentation slide template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609424/imageView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseStress & happiness quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830761/stress-happiness-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063552/toleware-tea-caddy-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licensePicasso quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7334637/imageView licenseToleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088709/toleware-syrup-pot-c-1942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseDancing Doll in a Box (1935/1942) by Donald Humphreyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059975/dancing-doll-box-19351942-donald-humphreyFree Image from public domain license