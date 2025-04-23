Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor toyslionanimalfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainToy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3064 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBirthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708208/birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531513/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531434/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596801/mental-health-support-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596844/birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708214/birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTinsel Picture (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077649/tinsel-picture-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596891/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLion (c. 1937) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596769/leader-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708210/birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073108/bootjack-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075844/mechanical-bank-jumping-dog-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licensePresentation class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596706/presentation-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559313/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597585/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073884/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseNubian with Cotton Basket Card Tray (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075980/nubian-with-cotton-basket-card-tray-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708381/achieve-success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075859/metal-toy-bank-boy-bar-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708376/achieve-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseExpress delivery Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650964/express-delivery-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license