rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toysanimalartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbankphoto
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597245/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Welcome baby Instagram post template, editable text
Welcome baby Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599889/welcome-baby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Flower meanings Instagram story template, editable text
Flower meanings Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597324/flower-meanings-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Toy shop Instagram post template
Toy shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118066/toy-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
Ballet classes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597117/ballet-classes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Fresh flowers Instagram story template, editable text
Fresh flowers Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597362/fresh-flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text & design
Baby shower poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599055/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon school play watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon school play watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613553/cartoon-school-play-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Guitar lessons poster template
Guitar lessons poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660534/guitar-lessons-poster-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073795/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074305/decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
School musical blog banner template, editable text
School musical blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597692/school-musical-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license