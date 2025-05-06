Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor toysanimalartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbankphotoToy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris MakrenosOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3031 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseToy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597245/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599889/welcome-baby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFlower meanings Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597324/flower-meanings-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseToy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118066/toy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseToy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseBallet classes blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597117/ballet-classes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597362/fresh-flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599055/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon school play watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613553/cartoon-school-play-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660534/guitar-lessons-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073795/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseDecoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074305/decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseSchool musical blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597692/school-musical-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license