rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsbank
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Banking ads Instagram post template, editable text
Banking ads Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478586/banking-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073795/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714679/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714641/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Modern banking customer service editable design
Modern banking customer service editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714707/modern-banking-customer-service-editable-designView license
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Modern financial rising editable design
Modern financial rising editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714736/modern-financial-rising-editable-designView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Modern business growth editable design
Modern business growth editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714735/modern-business-growth-editable-designView license
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
"Barnacle Bill" Puppet (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078411/barnacle-bill-puppet-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Puppet - Snapdragon (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenos
Hand Puppet - Snapdragon (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066289/hand-puppet-snapdragon-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license