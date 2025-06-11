Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor toysfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssantaToy Bank: Santa Claus (c. 1937) by Clementine FossekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2996 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSecret Santa party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683010/secret-santa-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X-Mas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731300/merry-x-mas-facebook-post-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party planner poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725538/christmas-party-planner-poster-template-and-designView licenseToy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseCake making Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596576/cake-making-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseYoung America Bank (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078374/young-america-bank-c-1937-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseSecret Santa party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716477/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716309/snow-winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12909900/christmas-party-poster-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077713/toy-bank-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722253/christmas-celebration-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseStump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891765/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseSecret Santa party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597891/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597982/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTammany Toy Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077580/tammany-toy-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891827/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Cameo in Daguerreotype Case (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073435/carved-cameo-daguerreotype-case-c-1937-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381776/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870336/watercolor-valentines-cupid-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank: Humpty Dumpty (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073475/cast-iron-toy-bank-humpty-dumpty-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871099/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073857/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715330/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076064/pa-german-chalkware-shepherd-boy-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870460/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePunch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license