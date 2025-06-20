rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Save
Edit Image
dogfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsbank
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Monkey and Lion (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077718/toy-bank-monkey-and-lion-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by George File
Bootjack (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073108/bootjack-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"Sambo" Hand Puppet (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072814/sambo-hand-puppet-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Metal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075859/metal-toy-bank-boy-bar-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075476/jim-the-boxer-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074973/frontiersman-doll-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Toy Bank: Trick pony (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077732/toy-bank-trick-pony-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
3D dog & cat in winter character illustration editable design
3D dog & cat in winter character illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232386/dog-cat-winter-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license